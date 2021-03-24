PACF awards additional $38,250 in COVID-19 emergency funding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our community, the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates (PACF) continues to respond. Thanks to the generous support of area residents, businesses, foundations, and organizations to its COVID-19 relief efforts, the PACF has awarded another $38,250 in grants over the past two months, bringing total COVID-19 Relief grants to more than $390,000. This is the PACF’s seventh round of COVID-19 Relief grant-making.

“Many families in our region still face food insecurity as a result of the pandemic, so several of our recent grants are helping organizations provide access to food to those in need,” said Marian Clowes, PACF Associate Director for Community Leadership. “We still have some limited COVID-19 Relief Funds available, particularly to address food access. Organizations impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged to reach out to us to discuss your needs.”

Several of the recent grants were awarded through partnership with the Sisters Health Foundation (noted with an *). Agencies that received funding during the PACF’s seventh round of grants include:

Calhoun County Committee on Aging - $7,000 to support the senior nutrition program.*

Calhoun County Family Resource Network - $5,000 to purchase diapers, baby formula, and cleaning supplies to help individuals and families impacted by COVID-19.*

Doddridge County Health Department - $3,500 to purchase personal protective equipment.

Mason Community Action Group - $1,500 to provide emergency food boxes for seniors.

Memorial Health Foundation - $10,000 to purchase tents for vaccination clinics.*

No Hunger Food Pantry - $1,000 for food purchases (through support from the SDR and Ritchie Family Charitable Fund).

Old Man Rivers - $5,000 to support food access programs.*

O’Neill Senior Center - $2,000 to support the Senior Restaurant Meal Program.*

Ritchie and Doddridge County Healthy Grandfamilies Program - $3,000 to provide tutoring assistance to children being raised by grandparents to support educational needs and to help navigate virtual learning.

Wirt County Ministerial Alliance/Hope Shop - $250 to build a storage building to meet increase demand at food pantry.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.