Police requesting public assistance in locating suspect on surveillance camera

Jay Lewis is wanted on two felony charges. The Police Department cannot get in contact with him at this time. He is considered armed and dangerous.(Parkersburg Police Department)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected burglar.

The suspect, identified as Jeremy Gene Lewis, also known as Jay Lewis, and one other person is wanted for questioning in relation to a recent burglary and alleged wanton endangerment.

The surveillance footage shows Lewis entering a building around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20.

Investigators have tried to contact Mr. Lewis several times in person and over the phone but have been unable to reach him.

According to various sources, police say Lewis doesn’t have a permanent residence and bounces around from place to place. Officials currently don’t know where he is at this time.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of Lewis police ask that you contact Detective Michael Brown at 304-424-8444/304-424-1070 or 911.

Lewis is considered armed and should not be approached.

