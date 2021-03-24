Road closures planned in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces the closure of Wood CR 13, Sams Creek Road, on Thursday, March 25, 2021, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH will be performing a pipe replacement on Wood CR 13, Sams Creek Road, beginning approximately 2.2 miles from the intersection of WV 14; (near Paddle Run). Crews will be working between the hours of 7:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The roadway will be closed. Therefore, motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

