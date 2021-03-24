Sewer repair scheduled in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio(WTAP) - The Marietta Wastewater Department will be making a sanitary sewer repair in front of 412 Second street, between Scammel Street and Wooster Street. Work will begin Monday, March 29 at 8:30 A.M., weather permitting.

The north bound lane of Second Street will be closed between Scammel Street and Wooster Street to allow for equipment and material access. The remainder of Second Street will be open to local traffic only. There will be no parking on either side of Second Street in front of 412 Second Street. Signs will be posted. The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, March 31.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible. Those with additional questions may contact the Wastewater Treatment Plant at (740) 373-3858.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.