Suspect pleads guilty to September, 2019 death of Parkersburg woman

Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic(AP Newsroom)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dominic McClung entered guilty pleas this afternoon in Wood County Circuit Court to two counts, in the September, 2019 death of a Parkersburg woman.

McClung admitted in court to stabbing Karen Yeager to death during a robbery at her Parkersburg home, and leaving her body underneath the Fifth Street Bridge.

McClung said he and several others went to the Yeager home to commit a robbery.

One defendant, Michael Leadmon, was sentenced in 2019 on related charges. Charges against two others are pending.

McClung, who also pled guilty to concealment of a deceased human body, faces sentencing April 29. He could get life in prison, with the opportunity for parole after serving 15 years.

