Suspect pleads guilty to September, 2019 death of Parkersburg woman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dominic McClung entered guilty pleas this afternoon in Wood County Circuit Court to two counts, in the September, 2019 death of a Parkersburg woman.

McClung admitted in court to stabbing Karen Yeager to death during a robbery at her Parkersburg home, and leaving her body underneath the Fifth Street Bridge.

McClung said he and several others went to the Yeager home to commit a robbery.

One defendant, Michael Leadmon, was sentenced in 2019 on related charges. Charges against two others are pending.

McClung, who also pled guilty to concealment of a deceased human body, faces sentencing April 29. He could get life in prison, with the opportunity for parole after serving 15 years.

