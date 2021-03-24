Advertisement

West Liberty set for Elite 8 appearance in NCAA Div. II men’s basketball tournament

Hilltoppers to face Northwest Missouri State in the Div. II basketball tournament quarterfinals.
Hilltoppers face Northwest Missouri State in NCAA Div. II basketball tournament Elite 8
By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Liberty Hlltoppers have reached the Elite 8 of the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament.

The Hilltoppers are coached by Marietta High School grad Ben Howlett, who was a standout player himself at West Liberty.

The Hilltoppers are taking on Division II powerhouse Northwest Missouri State for the right to move on to the Final 4.

The game will be played Wednesday night at 7:00 in Evansville Indiana

Howlett is in his 4th season as head coach, and his team is on a roll with 14 wins in their last 15 games on the way to an 18-4 record.

