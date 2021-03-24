Wood County Sheriff’s Department warns against scam calls

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is once again warning against scam calls that have been targeted at some Wood County residents.

Some recent callers have been targeting parents and grandparents and asking for money to bail their children or grandchildren out of jail.

The Sheriff’s Department has received several reports of these kinds of calls in the past two days.

Unfortunately, there is little that the department can do to track where the calls are coming from, but they encourage people to be careful about answering calls from numbers they do not recognize, and especially careful if a caller asks for credit card information.

Chief Deputy Rob Sims says to look up the number calling you and to call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office if there are any questions about the validity of a call.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.