WVUP concludes Women’s History Month with virtual events

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU-Parkersburg is wrapping up Women’s History Month with two final virtual gatherings.

The first took place Wednesday at 12:15 P.M. via Facebook and YouTube. It featured Dr. Torie Jackson, Dr. Torie Jackson, Vice President of Institutional Advancement and CEO of the WVU at Parkersburg Foundation, and Alice Harris, Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration, being interviewed by WVU Parkersburg SGA President Elaina Segsworth. The conversation discussed women’s representation in business and the community.

The university’s final virtual Women’s History Month event will stream on Facebook and YouTube on Wednesday, March 31 at 12:15 P.M. Donna Smith, Esq. and WVU Parkersburg Board of Governors Chair, will be interviewed by WVU-Parkersburg student Sarah Weeks. They will discuss promoting women in leadership roles and the importance of uplifting women innovators, influencers, and inspirations in the workplace. Additional information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

The events are a continuation of the university’s recognition of Women’s History Month, which began with a week-long celebration that included multiple events.

According to Jackson, the events have been well received.

“We’ve had great feedback. It’s been an opportunity to highlight some of the women in our area and let people know about their great accomplishments,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.