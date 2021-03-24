Advertisement

WVUP concludes Women’s History Month with virtual events

WVUP's student enrollment is up for the fall of 2020
WVUP's student enrollment is up for the fall of 2020(WTAP)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU-Parkersburg is wrapping up Women’s History Month with two final virtual gatherings.

The first took place Wednesday at 12:15 P.M. via Facebook and YouTube. It featured Dr. Torie Jackson, Dr. Torie Jackson, Vice President of Institutional Advancement and CEO of the WVU at Parkersburg Foundation, and Alice Harris, Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration, being interviewed by WVU Parkersburg SGA President Elaina Segsworth. The conversation discussed women’s representation in business and the community.

The university’s final virtual Women’s History Month event will stream on Facebook and YouTube on Wednesday, March 31 at 12:15 P.M. Donna Smith, Esq. and WVU Parkersburg Board of Governors Chair, will be interviewed by  WVU-Parkersburg student Sarah Weeks. They will discuss promoting women in leadership roles and the importance of uplifting women innovators, influencers, and inspirations in the workplace. Additional information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

The events are a continuation of the university’s recognition of Women’s History Month, which began with a week-long celebration that included multiple events.

According to Jackson, the events have been well received.

“We’ve had great feedback. It’s been an opportunity to highlight some of the women in our area and let people know about their great accomplishments,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Aaron Parsons is accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Man accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Two people flown by helicopter for serious injuries after crash in Hocking County
FBI confirms one man is dead after officer-involved shooting in North Dakota
Parkersburg Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Noble County authorities have charged Tyler Thompson, 28, of Caldwell, with murder in the death...
UPDATE: Man accused of killing fiancee in Noble County
The congested traffic on Pike Street could finally be a thing of the past as a new project is...
Participants discuss plans for widening of Parkersburg’s Pike Street

Latest News

Jay Lewis is wanted on two felony charges. The Police Department cannot get in contact with him...
Police requesting public assistance in locating suspect on surveillance camera
Informational event for potential foster families to be held at Big Sandy Superstore
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Suspect pleads guilty to September, 2019 death of Parkersburg woman
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation
PACF grants $4,000 to Ravenswood Parks and Recreation
Forecast for March 24th
Forecast for March 24th