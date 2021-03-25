Belpre Area Veterans selling blue lights to support law enforcement

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Belpre Area Veterans is encouraging everyone in the area to purchase a blue light to support the Belpre Police Department.

“These guys they don’t get any, they don’t get any recognition hardly at all,” said Belpre Area Veterans Vice President Gary Henderson. “Everybody’s down on them and all that stuff. We know most of these guys and we see them around town. They’ve helped us out many, many times. So, we feel good about it, really feel good about it.”

From April 3rd until May 8th, the organization will be selling the blue light bulbs for $2, every Saturday at Howes Grove Park.

A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Belpre Police Department for the purchase of equipment.

The organization’s goal is to have a blue light at every house in the area, so that on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, communities can turn on the blue lights to show their support for law enforcement.

