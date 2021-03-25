Earth Day Celebration events taking place in Marietta throughout April

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - After Marietta’s annual Earth Day Celebration was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, festivities are set to resume this year, though things will look different from years past.

Instead of holding one large event on Earth Day, there will be multiple events around the city throughout the month of April. In addition to promoting COVID-19 safety, the new format offers the additional advantage of having events on multiple events, meaning more people may be able to participate, said Betsy Cook, one of the Earth Day Celebration organizers.

On April 2, tables will be set up at the Riverside Artists Gallery and Peddler of Dreams, where families can pick up an Earth Day Activity Packet. The activities include dot-to-dots, word searches, seed packets to plant, a coloring book, and more. Vendors who had tables at the large event in previous years have created various materials and activities for the packets.

“[The packets] will help to educate young people about Earth Day and how important it is to take care of our Earth,” Cook said.

On April 10 from 10 A.M. - 2 P.M., a group will gather at the end of the Putnam Street Bridge to gather items that are difficult to recycle, such as televisions, other electronics, scrap metal, and more. And on April 11, there will be nature hike beginning at the trail behind the Washington County Career Center at 10 A.M. and 11 A.M.

On April 17, there will be a number of events at the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge in Williamstown, including a bird walk at 8:30 A.M., a presentation about mussels at 11 A.M., and a kayak river cleanup at 1:30 P.M.

There will also be a Trash to Art Contest, which will encourage children to reuse products and materials to create a work of art. Entries will be submitted on April 24 at a table in front of the Armory, and winners will be announced on Facebook.

A few additional booths will be set up at the Armory on that day, as well. These will include a solar trailer, a table with information about fracking, and a table with materials about climate change. Also on that day, there will be a bird walk at 8 A.M., a scavenger hike in Muskingum Park at 9:30 A.M., a tree planting whose location is still being determined at 11 A.M., and a family bike ride starting at the Armory at 1 P.M.

In addition, there will be an ongoing event called Where’s Woodsy Owl? Woodsy Owl is a character created by the Forest Service to promote environmental protection. Woodsy will “visit” different stores and restaurants around Marietta on different days, and those who find him and take a photo with him or pick up a Woodsy bookmark can claim a free water bottle on April 24. Those who take photos can also enter to win an additional free prize.

“It’s a way to get our shop and restaurant owners involved in Earth Day, and it’s a fun thing for the kids,” Cook said.

For all events, group size will be limited and COVID-19 safety precautions, such as mask wearing and social distancing, will be practiced.

