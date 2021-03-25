Advertisement

Local reaction to return of live music events

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that live music events can resume.

This allows for organizations like Artsbridge to begin planning for their summer music series. Executive director Amanda Stevens says that while the organization is excited, they are also optimistically cautious.

“You know we are going to go ahead and plan the event,” explains Stevens. “And if our numbers, if our COVID cases climb again and we need to, we can always say hey. I think the public understands, that everyone is in the same boat. We all want something to look forward to. We all want to get back into a sense of normalcy and live music. But I think we all also know if it comes to that, we can say hey we’re going to have to hold back on concerts for a while.”

Musicians across West Virginia, including local musician Todd Burge are looking forward to being able to participate in live music events again.

“Everybody wants to get back out there and see live music and experience,” says Burge. “We want to see the restaurants full and the music venues full, the theaters and all that. So, it’s great. We’re looking forward to mainly just seeing, being face to face with audiences. I haven’t played a live show in front of an audience since February of last year.”

After almost a year of no live music events, this is exciting news for those in the community. Burge and Stevens both say that those in the community are ready for a sense of normalcy.

“Everybody has just for a year now, they have been talking about how they can’t wait to get back there, safely of course, get back out and see live music and just be around other humans,” says Burge.

