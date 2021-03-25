Advertisement

Marietta eatery opening new location in Williamstown

File photo
File photo(Source: WLOX)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio- (WTAP) - A Marietta restaurant is expanding its operations across the Ohio River.

Tonya’s Country Kitchen has been located on Front Street since it opened in 2013.

It’s now opening a new location in Williamstown, at the building that was the Dutch Pantry for decades, before it closed in late 2020.

Owner Tonya Pelphrey says it’s not a response to the recent lifting of West Virginia COVID-19 restrictions.

In West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice recently allowed businesses to allow gatherings, including restaurant seating, at close to pre-pandemic levels, although social distancing and mask-wearing are still required. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he wants case levels to decline significantly before current requirements are eased or lifted.

Pelphrey says it’s simply an opportunity to do business in a larger building, at a great location. Aside from being at the intersection of route 14 and interstate 77, the new site is located near the recently-completed Williamstown roundabout.

She says she’ll also own the Williamstown property, while she has been leasing the Marietta location.

Pelphrey plans to open in Williamstown some time in April.

