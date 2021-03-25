Marietta to celebrate Easter with Peep sculpture competition

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With Easter taking place on April 4, Marietta Main Street and downtown businesses are celebrating with a Peep sculpture contest.

Taking place on April 2 as part of April’s First Friday, the Peep Show will involve downtown businesses displaying sculptures made of marshmallow Peeps. The sculptures will be created by local nonprofits. Visitors to downtown businesses will be able to vote on their favorite sculptures by donating to those nonprofits at the site of each sculpture.

The event is intended to draw traffic to local business and support area nonprofits, as well as providing a fun way for residents to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

Businesses and nonprofits that would like to participate are asked to email info@mariettamainstreet.org.

Additional information about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

