Matthews to transfer from WVU

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews is leaving the Mountaineer basketball program
Emmitt Matthews Jr
Emmitt Matthews Jr(Dale Sparks/ WVU Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (AP) - West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews is planning to transfer.

The junior announced his decision Thursday on Twitter.

Matthews joins guard Jordan McCabe, who announced earlier this week that he was entering the transfer portal.

In addition, junior guard Sean McNeil said earlier that he was planning to enter the NBA Draft but leave open the possibility of returning to school.

Matthews was a three-year starter. He was fifth on the team in points this season at 7.7 per game and was the third-leading rebounder with four per game.

West Virginia lost to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

