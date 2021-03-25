New link to register for COVID-19 vaccine in the Mid-Ohio Valley
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says this is the fastest way for you to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There is a new tool you can use to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Wood County, Wirt County and Pleasants County.
Click on the link here: https://www.uwamov.com/covid
The other thing you can do is to call 304-420-1449, Monday- Friday, 8-4 p.m. and someone will help schedule your appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccine.
