New link to register for COVID-19 vaccine in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There is a new tool you can use to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Wood County, Wirt County and Pleasants County.

Click on the link here: https://www.uwamov.com/covid

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says this is the fastest way for you to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The other thing you can do is to call 304-420-1449, Monday- Friday, 8-4 p.m. and someone will help schedule your appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

