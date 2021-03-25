Obituary: Stephanie Ann Christian Buskirk

Stephanie Ann Christian Buskirk, 49, lost her battle to cancer on March 25, 2021 at her residence in Vincent, Ohio with her soulmate, Scott Buskirk at her side.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include, her mother, Dora Carter; her children, Justin Holland, Jacob Holland, Brittany Holland of Genoa, WV, Cody Holland of Lousia, KY; her sister, Sandra Christian; her brother, Daren Carter; her extended family, Scott Buskirk; Charles and Nancy Buskirk of Vincent, Ohio; Eric and Michelle Dornick of Vincent, Ohio; John Buskirk of Ripley, WV; many nieces and nephews that loved her.

Funeral services will be at 1p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Buskirk family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.