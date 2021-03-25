Advertisement

Smith transfers from WVU

All American defensive back Tykee Smith is leaving West Virginia University
Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith...
Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports(Ben Queen | Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - West Virginia safety Tykee Smith is entering the transfer portal. Smith announced his decision Wednesday night on Twitter. Smith was an Associated Press third team all-American as a sophomore last season, when he was fourth on the Mountaineers with 61 tackles. He also had two interceptions and five pass breakups. He started 17 games over two seasons. Smith’s decision came two months after West Virginia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae left for the same position at Georgia. Last month West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller announced he is transferring to Auburn.

