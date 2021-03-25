Advertisement

Two people injured in Athens County car wreck

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash that sent two women to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers said 76-year-old Patricia Daniels was heading west on US 50 in Athens County around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday when 65-year-old Victoria Fraley pulled out in front of her while trying to turn left onto TR 678.

Fraley’s Chevrolet Cavalier was struck by Daniels’ Kia Sorento, leaving them both injured. They were both taken to O’Bleness hospital in Athens, but Fraley was later flown to Grant Hospital in Columbus for further treatment.

Investigators said they don’t suspect alcohol or drugs played a role in the wreck.

Athens County EMS and the Richland Fire Department assisted troopers on the scene.



