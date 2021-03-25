Wood County Commission passes $24.3 million budget

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission gives tentative approval to a $24.4 million budget for the coming fiscal year.

In it are general pay raises for county employees, which department heads will determine, and some new staffing for the prosecutor’s and sheriff’s offices.

The sheriff will get an additional deputy position. Commission President Blair Couch says there could be more, depending on the success of federal grant applications. Sheriff Steve Stephens had sought three additional deputies.

The prosecutor will also be able to hire an investigator to help work on its criminal cases.

Prosecutor Pat Lefebure recently said that investigator could be a retired sheriff’s deputy.

What the budget won’t take into account-at least not right now-is money the county has not yet received from the recently-passed federal stimulus act.

”We’re trying to balance our budget based on the revenue we get,” Couch said after Thursday’s commission meeting. “As much as we would like to add three new deputy sheriffs, the money was not there to do so. As much as we wanted to add other staff in other places, we live within our dollar amount.”

Couch says the budget has seen slight increases in recent years: from $24 million two years ago, to $24,000,117 currently, to $24.3 million now.

While it’s been passed, County Clerk Mark Rhodes will check for any problems with budget figures, before the spending plan is set for state approval in Charleston.

The new budget year begins July 1.

