WVU kicks off Spring football drills

The West Virginia Mountaineers return to field for workouts this Spring.
By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Mountaineers hit the practice field Wednesday to kickoff their 2021 spring drills.

Coach Neal Brown put his team through their first work out at their outdoor practice facility across from Milan Puskar Stadium.

There are new faces on the coaching staff and new opportunIties for players to step into the starting lineup.

Brown says it was good to see his players on the field.

WVU is coming off a 6-4 season and including a bowl victory over Army.

The team will make 2 points of emphasis this spring.

Better performance on third down situations both offensively and defensively.

And Brown wants his team to react better when faced with adversity in games.

The Mountaineers will have 32 practices leading up to the the Blue-Gold scrimmage on April 24.

