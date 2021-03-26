Advertisement

Artsbridge announces winner of our Donna Campbell Award for Excellence Scholarship

(WTAP)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Artsbridge has announced this year’s winner of its Donna Campbell Award for Excellence Scholarship, Olivia Williams. She is a senior at Parkersburg High School and plans to attend West Virginia in Morgantown in the fall. Some of Olivia’s current interests include taking college courses, playing soccer, rowing crew and singing with the A Capella Choir.

This is Artsbridge’s second year of presenting this award. The amount of the scholarship is $1,500 toward the first semester of college for a graduating high school senior who plans to continue to pursue fine arts at the college level. This scholarship and the organization’s fine arts teacher awards were created and are sponsored by Luke Frazier, founder and director of the American Pops Orchestra in Washington, D.C. Mr. Frazier is a Parkersburg native and he approached Artsbridge a little over two years ago with the idea for the scholarship and awards.

The scholarship winner is selected by a panel which includes Artsbridge board members and music and arts educators that were hand selected by Luke Frazier. Artsbridge will begin accepting applications for the 2022 student scholarship in November of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Marietta eatery opening new location in Williamstown
File image
Two people injured in Athens County car wreck
Jay Lewis is wanted on two felony charges. The Police Department cannot get in contact with him...
Police requesting public assistance in locating suspect on surveillance camera
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Suspect pleads guilty to September, 2019 death of Parkersburg woman
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Georgia man receives final paycheck in pile of coins on driveway

Latest News

What's Trending 3/26/21
What's Trending 3/26/21
Roger Rutter, 50, of Glouster, is among six people facing charges connected to a drug...
Warrant issued for man charged in Athens County drug investigation
Road work scheduled in Ritchie County
WTAP News @ 11 - Local business owner concerned about impact of governor's plan
WTAP News @ 11 - Local business owner concerned about impact of governor's plan