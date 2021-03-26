Artsbridge announces winner of our Donna Campbell Award for Excellence Scholarship

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Artsbridge has announced this year’s winner of its Donna Campbell Award for Excellence Scholarship, Olivia Williams. She is a senior at Parkersburg High School and plans to attend West Virginia in Morgantown in the fall. Some of Olivia’s current interests include taking college courses, playing soccer, rowing crew and singing with the A Capella Choir.

This is Artsbridge’s second year of presenting this award. The amount of the scholarship is $1,500 toward the first semester of college for a graduating high school senior who plans to continue to pursue fine arts at the college level. This scholarship and the organization’s fine arts teacher awards were created and are sponsored by Luke Frazier, founder and director of the American Pops Orchestra in Washington, D.C. Mr. Frazier is a Parkersburg native and he approached Artsbridge a little over two years ago with the idea for the scholarship and awards.

The scholarship winner is selected by a panel which includes Artsbridge board members and music and arts educators that were hand selected by Luke Frazier. Artsbridge will begin accepting applications for the 2022 student scholarship in November of 2021.

