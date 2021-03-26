Advertisement

Disney+ hikes prices dollar a month

Starting Friday, Disney+ goes up a dollar to $7.99 a month.
Starting Friday, Disney+ goes up a dollar to $7.99 a month.(Source: Disney, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It now costs more to watch content on Disney+.

Disney has raised the price of its monthly subscription to its streaming service.

Starting Friday, Disney+ goes up a dollar to $7.99 a month.

This is the first time the service has raised its price since its debut in 2019.

If you bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu, you will also pay an extra dollar a month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Marietta eatery opening new location in Williamstown
File image
Two people injured in Athens County car wreck
Jay Lewis is wanted on two felony charges. The Police Department cannot get in contact with him...
Police requesting public assistance in locating suspect on surveillance camera
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Suspect pleads guilty to September, 2019 death of Parkersburg woman
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Georgia man receives final paycheck in pile of coins on driveway

Latest News

What's Trending 3/26/21
What's Trending 3/26/21
The House is getting its first African American sergeant-at-arms.
Pelosi taps DC National Guard head to lead House security
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead
Christina Angelique Formyduval is accused of abusing her daughter with a homemade paddle.
N.C. mother accused of beating child with belt, homemade paddle
FILE - In this April 30, 2014, file photo, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry poses...
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry dies at 84