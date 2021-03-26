Downtown PKB announces event postponements

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Out of an abundance of caution and discussions with state and local officials, Downtown PKB will be postponing its Taste of Parkersburg, Summer Concerts at Point Park, and Downtown Throwdown BBQ & Brewfest until 2022.

All of these events draw large crowds upwards of 3,000 people. With the Governors’ recent executive order on live music events, the organization’s review of the recently released guidelines and uncertainty of whether this may be rolled back if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, Downtown PKB feels this is the most fiscally responsible thing to do. Per a conservations with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, six feet social distancing will be required at these events and with the May 1 executive order and it is Downtown PKB’s belief this task would be difficult to do. All of these events are on the organization’s calendar to return in 2022.

Downtown PKB is planning to partner with the Parkersburg Art Center to hold an expanded ArtOberfest Restaurant Tour in downtown, spanning from the 700 block to the 400 block on October 16th as well as its annual Monster Mash and Winterfest events later this year.

Those who would like more information about the event postponements are asked to contact Wendy L. Shriver, executive director of Downtown PKB, at wendy@downtownpkb.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.