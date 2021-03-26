Advertisement

Farish to bowl at Judson University

Parkersburg South senior Owen Farish is headed to Judson University on a bowling scholarship
(WJHG)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South Senior Owen Farish will be attending Judson University in suburban Chicago on a bowling scholarship.

Farish had his signing ceremony on Friday at the high school.

He was joined by his family, coaches and friends.

Farish has been bowling competitively for 5 years and has a 220 pin a game average.

He’s won a singles and doubles state championship in that time and his qualified for the National Juniors tournament.

Farish will major in business administration.

