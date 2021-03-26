Is your internet slow? The FCC wants to know

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Federal Communications Commission wants to know if your internet service is up to speed.

FCC officials recently launched a webpage for consumers to directly share their experiences with slow service.

You can share your experience by clicking here.

From there, click the “Share Your Broadband Experience” button.

According to the FCC’s website, officials will use the data collected to more accurately map where high speed internet is unavailable.

They will then use those maps to fund programs which would bring better service to underserved areas.

If you have had a hard time staying connected, leave a comment on this story. We are looking to highlight problems with internet accessibility in our viewing area.

