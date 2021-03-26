Local funeral home discusses lifting some COVID-19 restrictions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

With more places slowly opening back up in West Virginia, it’s hard to believe that over a year ago many businesses were shut down completely or working on ways to keep bringing people in by adjusting to COVID protocols.

William Vest, the general manager at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in South Parkersburg, said in the beginning, a lot of people were afraid to leave their homes. In his case at the funeral home, there were very little services being held, and chairs were so spread out that it made the place look lonely inside.

During the first month of the pandemic, Vest said they would have allow 10 people maximum inside, and that included the clergy, staff at the funeral home, and the family of the deceased. There would be gentlemen who would stand outside and count up to 10, and then uncomfortably tell others they had to wait until people left before they could go in.

Vest said at one point, everyone on his staff was wearing gloves and opening and closing doors for people to avoid any kind of contact. They also disinfected the service space every 30 minutes and wiped down all the chairs.

Vest discussed how the capacity allowed inside would change from day-to-day, but is glad to finally have the turnouts that he remembers seeing at services.

“Now that things are starting to open up, and more people are getting vaccinated, we are having bigger services, more of a turnout like the service that we had [March 25],” Vest said. “There were over 250 people that came to the service [March 24]. Of course that was in a span of six hour visitation. People would come and they would leave, so we never had a big group of people in the funeral home at once. They came and then they left and that’s what they need to do. They need to visit and not linger and then go home.”

Vest said people were all wearing masks, and the staff would provide masks to those that showed up without one. All the guests lined up outside six feet apart waiting their turn to go inside; however, some people would bend the rules.

“You do notice every now and then someone will hug or shake someone’s hand, and even though we have signs posted saying no hand shakes no hugs,” Vest said. “It’s hard to tell someone that you’re not allowed to hug somebody you haven’t seen in five years. You’ll hear people, ‘I know we’re not supposed to hug but come here and give me a hug.’”

Of course there came other challenges as well. Vest said families were choosing to hold simple services. Normally there would be a visitation followed by a service the next day, however families were opting for a direct burial or cremation. This was mainly because people were afraid that if someone visited and then they ended up sick, that person would feel bad.

Vest said there have also been challenges at the local cemeteries.

“Other challenges were at the cemeteries, where normally they would set a tent up and chairs,” Vest said “They took all that away, so on rainy days we had to stand outside and get rained on. There was another cemetery here locally that they wouldn’t let people get out of their vehicles. Everyone had to stay in their vehicles while the services were being conducted. The only people allowed out was the funeral home and the pastor and the cemetery used their staff as pallbearers.”

On March 17, FEMA announced they will be reimbursing $9,000 of funeral costs to the families of COVID-19 victims. That’s $9,000 per funeral, per deceased individual, even if they are in the same family. However, it is one application per deceased. Eligible expenses include, but not limited to, transportation, casket or urn, burial plots, headstones, services for the clergy, cost of cremation, the use of the funeral home, and other expenses.

According to FEMA’s guidelines, the person’s death certificate must say died from COVID-19 or died from COVID-19 related symptoms. Vest said that there were some families he met with that didn’t want their loved one’s cause of death listed as COVID-19, so they made sure that that wasn’t included on the death certificate.

“It may or may not have come back and said COVID, but if it didn’t, you know, it’s their loss because they were adamant about not having COVID, because people were upset about COVID,” Vest said. “In the beginning people thought it was a made up thing, you know, it’s nothing it’s just like the flu.”

Vest also said people are going to try and say that their loved one died from COVID-19, but that isn’t what was written on the death certificate, and fears that a lot of people got misdiagnosed and FEMA is going to miss some people.

“The people that got misdiagnosed are going to get rewarded and the people that didn’t get diagnosed properly, said they just had pneumonia or something and then that’s what was put on the death certificate, you know they are going to get skipped over,” Vest said.

Vest says Lambert-Tatman is looking through its records so workers can readily help families looking for reimbursement.

“But what we’re doing to help our families is we are going through all of our files dating back to January 20, 2020, that’s when this starts, and so we are starting to look at our records first and we are starting to look at death certificates and things like that just in case people do call us, we can have a copy of their death certificate and a copy of their funeral bill,” Vest said.

You can learn more about FEMA’s reimbursement guidelines here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.