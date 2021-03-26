MOV’s Got Talent: Hannah Offenberger

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

This week’s MOV’s Got Talent features Fort Frye junior Hannah Offenberger.

Offenberger is an artist who enjoys drawing scenery, animals, and scenes from sporting events.

She has been featured in the Marietta Art Gallery and was an honorable mention in the Marietta Calendar Art Contest.

She plans to pursue a career in elementary education, potentially as an art teacher.

