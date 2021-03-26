Advertisement

MOV’s Got Talent: Hannah Offenberger

By Jesse Wharff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

This week’s MOV’s Got Talent features Fort Frye junior Hannah Offenberger.

Offenberger is an artist who enjoys drawing scenery, animals, and scenes from sporting events.

She has been featured in the Marietta Art Gallery and was an honorable mention in the Marietta Calendar Art Contest.

She plans to pursue a career in elementary education, potentially as an art teacher.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Marietta eatery opening new location in Williamstown
File image
Two people injured in Athens County car wreck
Jay Lewis is wanted on two felony charges. The Police Department cannot get in contact with him...
Police requesting public assistance in locating suspect on surveillance camera
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Suspect pleads guilty to September, 2019 death of Parkersburg woman
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Georgia man receives final paycheck in pile of coins on driveway

Latest News

Grace performs piano in front of an audience
MOV’s Got Talent: Grace Randall
Khloee (left) is a junior art student at Fort Frye
MOV’s Got Talent: Khloee Ross
Payton Woodard was named to West Virginia All-State Orchestra
MOV’s Got Talent: Payton Woodard
George Carter has a love and passion for pottery
MOV’s Got Talent: George Carter