Obituary: Alice Rose Dotson

Alice Rose Dotson, 90, formerly of Coolville, passed away March 19, 2021 at Edwinola Nursing Home in Dade City, Florida.

She was born May 20, 1930, a daughter of the late Mirel Nelson Rader and Virginia Pearl Greathouse.

Alice attended Hockingport Christian Center. She enjoyed square dancing. She was employed at Firestone Stores and retired from Choice Insulation. She was a member of Parkersburg American Legion Post 15, Coolville Lion’s Club and Coolville CCCA (Concerned Citizens of the Coolville Area) Treasurer since the 90s.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her son, Donald Dotson of Zephyrhills, Florida; grandchildren, Jeremy Dotson of Coolville, WV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin L. Dotson; brothers, Homer Rader, Daniele W. Rader, Bob Rader; sisters, Donna Burgy and Nell Rader.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday March 30, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday March 29, 2021 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Dotson family.

