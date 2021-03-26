Obituary: Mildred Lockhart

On Thursday, March 25, 2021 Mildred (Keenan) went home to be with her heavenly father.

Mildred Lockhart was born on Feb 25, 1940. She graduated from PHS in 1956. She worked for the Wood Co Bd of education at Jefferson Elementary for many years before moving to Spencer, where she was employed by Spencer Elementary until retirement. She was proceeded in death by her parents: Kenneth and Leota Keenan her brother, Donald Paul Keenan, her sister, Evelyn Greenburg, and one grandson, Bradley Moore.

She is survived by her 4 children Jeff Moore, Mike Moore, Kenny Berry, and Pam Crislip, and one sister, Amelia Bennett, and her brother-in-law Bob Bennett, one grandson, Jeffery Moore and his wife Tessa, and their children, Brayden, Conner, Kaelyn, Brody, and Jaxson, granddaughters, Mariha Berry, and Nicki Canterbury and her husband Josh and their children, Landon, Makenzy, and Natalie and many great grandchildren, and Loving friends.

Antiques were the love of her life! She owned and operated Millie’s Antiques in Spencer, WV, and later, the old Starcher Mansion in Ripley, WV for many years. It was a showplace with many fond memories for her, including the day the governor visited her shop for the Grand Opening. She looked forward weekly for the many tour buses that would be arriving. Throughout her lifetime, she had always had an antique shop. She learned that love from her mother, Leota. They both worked for Harold Goddard of Ohio as his assistants for his auctioneer business and they both were appraisers and would buy estates and have many antique auctions over their lifetime.

She loved the outdoors and was a collector of bird nests! She had a green thumb and could make anything grow from a sprig, and her flowers were always in abundance around her home. Her sister, once gave her a box of dead flowers and believe it or not in about 2 weeks they were blooming abundantly. She and her brother-in-law, Bob, took her and Nicki on a trip of a lifetime to the West and traveled throughout Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana, where she gathered flowers, sage brush, tumbleweeds, and experienced the majestic west.

She was a hard worker and maintained a full-time job and an antique business all of her life! You will be missed forever and always. The beautiful moments you shared with all of us will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Spencer, WV.

Service will be Monday 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Brian Leversee officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.