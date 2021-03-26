Obituary: Texanna (Cobb) Starling

Texanna Jean Cobb Starling, 79 of Parkersburg, peacefully went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg surrounded by her loving family after losing a brief battle with cancer. She was born April 2, 1941 in Montgomery, WV a daughter of the late Juanita D. (Cobb) Maxwell.

Texanna was a member of the Faith Baptists Church in Vienna and a 1960 graduate of Parkersburg High. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the Lord. She enjoyed playing Bingo, bowling, flowers and most of all sewing.

Mrs. Starling is survived by the love of her life, Herbert W. Starling, two sons: William I. Meredith (Jill) of Washington and Randy L. Meredith (Cindy) of Parkersburg, daughter Donna J. Williams (Greg) of Parkersburg, three brothers: Robert Copeland (Regina), Shelby Maxwell and Jay Maxwell (Lois), sister Ruth Portzline, sister-in-law Janice Maxwell and special uncle James E. Cobb (Gloria).

She also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Amanda Kupfner (Josh), Megan Duncan (John), Elizabeth DeQuasie (Marc), Danzey Williams and Oscar Williams, all of Parkersburg, Katelyn Hofmann (Aaron) of Washington, Brandon Williams of Vienna, and Jessica Meredith of Bowling Green, KY.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Fred, Arthur and Larry Maxwell and maternal grandparents Matteson and Abby (Brown) Cobb.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Scott Kapple officiating. Interment will follow at River Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 5-8PM and one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

