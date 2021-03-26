Obituary: Vernon Dale Allen, Jr.

Vernon Dale Allen, Jr. 59 of Parkersburg, passed away March 24, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born September 25, 1961 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Vernon Dale Allen, Sr. and Sharon Kay Clegg Allen.

Currently retired, Vernon formerly worked for Silverleaf Plastering. He worked for L.C. Halstead where he did contract work, such as tree cutting, flagging and line burial, he also worked for Ellis Tree Service. Vernon was an avid hunter and fisherman. Most of all he enjoyed being with family especially his grandchildren.

Vernon is survived by his Soul Mate of 31 years, Susie Yates; two sons, Justen Allen of Parkersburg and Tim Yates (Audrianna) of Vienna; five grandchildren, Gage Allen, Waylon Yates, Kaylynn Yates, Ethan Allen and Madelyn Allen; one sister, Tammy Monroe of Parkersburg and a niece, Brandy Griswold, and a nephew, Braxton Lockhart.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Joshua Allen.

Funeral services for Vernon will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St. Parkersburg. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

