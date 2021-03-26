Advertisement

Road work scheduled in Ritchie County

Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces delays on WV 16, Smithville Road, on Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH will be performing a pipe replacement on WV 16, Smithville Road, beginning near the intersection of Reeves Run. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The roadway will be open overnight. Delays of up to 45 minutes are possible. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

