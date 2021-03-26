Advertisement

Rutgers to require students to be vaccinated for virus in fall

Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.
Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University says it will require that all students to be vaccinated for the coronavirus before arriving for classes in the fall.

The university said in statement Thursday that assurances from the federal government of vaccine supply for all Americans prompted them to make the decision.

The university says students may request an exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

Students participating in online-only classes will not be required to be vaccinated.

A university official says faculty and staff are strongly urged to receive the vaccination and students enrolling at Rutgers who are under 18 will be advised to receive the Pfizer vaccine because it’s approved for people age 16 and up.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Marietta eatery opening new location in Williamstown
File image
Two people injured in Athens County car wreck
Jay Lewis is wanted on two felony charges. The Police Department cannot get in contact with him...
Police requesting public assistance in locating suspect on surveillance camera
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Suspect pleads guilty to September, 2019 death of Parkersburg woman
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Georgia man receives final paycheck in pile of coins on driveway

Latest News

Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Weather service: 7 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5
Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm...
Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100
Wood County Technical Center receives grant to start another robotics team
MOV's Got Talent
MOV’s Got Talent: Hannah Offenberger