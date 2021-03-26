Advertisement

St. Paul’s Evangelical holds free community meal event

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The St. Paul’s Evangelical Church in Marietta handed out free meals to members of the community earlier today.

Volunteers gave out sandwiches... soup... and snacks to those who showed up for the event.

Church leaders say the event was just one way they can help those in need.

“It’s been going pretty good. For the first time for us doing it. We’ve been able to help a few people out. They’ve come and got some free meals and we’re just glad that we’re able to do it. And glad to help people out in need,” St. Paul’s Evangelical pastor, Joe Vasarhelyi.

Volunteers and church officials say the people who showed up to get the free meals seemed to be very appreciative.

They will be sending the remaining bags of food to the O’Neill Center for their seniors.

This is the first time the Church has hosted such an event, and leaders say they are looking into making this a monthly event.

