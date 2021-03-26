Advertisement

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ holding community meal Friday

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Saint Paul’s United Church in Marietta is offering something special for those in the community after a difficult year.

The church will be holding a community meal for the public tomorrow from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone attending the meal is asked to wear a mask and to get their food in groups of ten people at a time.

With everything that happened during 2020 with the pandemic, the church wants to give back to anyone that is in need.

“We want to help out those in need. And so, we thought the best way to do it is to have this community meal to be able to give back a little bit to those who are hurting,” says St. Paul’s pastor, Joe Vasarhelyi.

The church will be offering ham or turkey sandwiches, chicken vegetable soup and snacks.

The evangelical church says that this event is open to anyone.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Suspect pleads guilty to September, 2019 death of Parkersburg woman
Jay Lewis is wanted on two felony charges. The Police Department cannot get in contact with him...
Police requesting public assistance in locating suspect on surveillance camera
File photo
Marietta eatery opening new location in Williamstown
Former southern Ohio sheriff gets 3 years prison for theft
File image
Two people injured in Athens County car wreck

Latest News

WVU-Parkersburg marketing and communications team win seven awards
WVU-Parkersburg marketing and communications team win seven awards
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lucas Miller
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lucas Miller
Marietta restaurant
WTAP News @ 6 - Restaurant opening new location at former Dutch Pantry
WTAP News @ 6 - Belpre Area Ministries selling blue lights to support law enforcement
WTAP News @ 6 - Belpre Area Ministries selling blue lights to support law enforcement