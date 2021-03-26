St. Paul’s United Church of Christ holding community meal Friday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Saint Paul’s United Church in Marietta is offering something special for those in the community after a difficult year.

The church will be holding a community meal for the public tomorrow from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone attending the meal is asked to wear a mask and to get their food in groups of ten people at a time.

With everything that happened during 2020 with the pandemic, the church wants to give back to anyone that is in need.

“We want to help out those in need. And so, we thought the best way to do it is to have this community meal to be able to give back a little bit to those who are hurting,” says St. Paul’s pastor, Joe Vasarhelyi.

The church will be offering ham or turkey sandwiches, chicken vegetable soup and snacks.

The evangelical church says that this event is open to anyone.

