Summer camps in West Virginia can resume May 1st

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Summer camps in West Virginia can resume May 1st.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during a briefing earlier this week.

The announcement will allow organizations like Wood County 4-H to continue planning for their summer camps.

“We have plans in place following CDC and American Camping Association guidelines to hold day camps at our local summer camps for 4-H this summer,” explains Jodi Smith, 4-H Extension Agent, WVU Extension Service. “We’re still going to offer a camp for our younger, older and our kids who are involved in our horse camp program. They will be day camp opportunities, but we are hoping to provide fun recreational activities for the kids to get back together again, in a safe atmosphere.”

Smith says that while she wasn’t surprised to hear the announcement, she is looking forward to being able to safely hold their summer activities.

“I assumed we would resume and was hopeful we would resume,” says Smith. “So, and I know my kids are hopeful. I wish we could go back to the overnight residential camping experience, but that’s very, hopefully going to happen in 2022.”

Summer camps across West Virginia will be required to follow all safety guidelines.

