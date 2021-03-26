Warrant issued for man charged in Athens County drug investigation

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities have issued a nationwide arrest warrant for a man wanted on charges stemming from a drug investigation that has also resulted in charges against five other people.

A grand jury in Athens County Common Pleas Court indicted Roger Rutter, 50, and Leesha Santeck, 34, both of Glouster, Monday on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, which is a second-degree felony. Rutter is also charged with aggravated possession of drugs for allegedly having a large amount of methamphetamine in September.

Authorities are continuing to look for Rutter, who authorities said is 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds.

Santek remains in the Middleport Jail on an unrelated charge.

The two are accused of running a drug ring in the Glouster area and distributing drugs in both Athens and Perry counties, Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn’s office said in a news release.

Four other people were arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants as authorities searched for Rutter. They are:

- Kevin Azbell, 51, of Amesville, who was indicted Monday on charges of possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs. Prosecutors sought a $50,000 bond, but Common Pleas Judge George McCarthy he was released on his own recognizance.

- Paul Losey Jr., 26, of Glouster, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin. Prosecutors sought a $25,000 bond, but McCarthy released him on his own recognizance.

- Amber Degarmore, 24, of Glouster, faces charges of theft and failure to appear. She was being held Friday in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond set by Athens County Municipal Judge Todd Grace.

- Harold Spears, 44, of Corning. Spears faces charges for failure to appear and a probation violation. H was being held Friday in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond set by McCarthy.

Rutter is also facing four unrelated misdemeanor charges of hunting without permission and two counts of prohibited acts related to alleged cultivating of wild ginseng out of season.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the prosecutor’s office at 740-592-3208, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.