Wood County K-9 “Drago” visits Lubeck Elementary School

Wood County K-9 “Drago” visits Lubeck Elementary School(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBECK, W.Va. (WTAP) - The children of Lubeck Elementary got a visit from a hero in the Wood County area, courtesy of the sheriff’s department.

The students got a visit from the Wood County Sheriff’s department’s dog, Drago.

Teachers at the school were able to get the canine to come out because of a story they told the children about a “super dog.”

Going along with this theme, the german shepard’s handler told and showed the children just exactly what the four-year-old dog does to protect and serve.

And how Drago is a hero himself.

“I mean it means a lot. He works hard and he does a great job at what he does. He’s great in the community and he’s great at the job he does as well. So, it’s a really good thing to bring him out here and have the kids meet him and have a real life super hero to pet and see and interact with,” says Wood County deputy sheriff, Taylor Phillips.

Drago’s handler answered questions from the kids about purebred and spoke about Drago’s life.

After the presentation, Drago was gifted with pets and an early Easter basket filled with treats and toys.

