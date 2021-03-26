Wood County Society telethon to be broadcast on WTAP

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Society’s annual telethon will be broadcast on Sunday, March 28 on WTAP from 12:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.

Each year, the telethon provides an opportunity for the community to support the Wood County Society’s free programs, including its work in areas such as education and advocacy. The telethon is the Society’s largest fundraising campaign.

“All money raised at the Wood County Society’s telethon stays right here at home and makes a deep impact in our community. It provides respite, educational, and therapeutic programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Brandon Gress, executive director of the Wood County Society.

The telethon will feature interviews and programming highlighting each of the organization’s programs. All programming will be pre-recorded, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who would like to donate to the Society during the telethon will be invited to call one of the phone numbers that will be provided, or to text “RiseUpWCS” to 44321. Additionally, donations can be made anytime on the Society’s website, here.

Historically, the telethon has been a quite successful fundraising effort.

“The Wood County Society is very blessed to have the continued support of our donors, area corporations, other organizations throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley region, and throughout the United States,” Gress said. “We’re very humbled and very honored to have the support of our entire community during our largest capital campaign,” he added.

Additional information about the telethon can be found online.

