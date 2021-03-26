Wood County Technical Center receives grant to start another robotics team

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg Catholic junior Paul Teltscher is one of the few remaining original members of the FIRST robotics team. He said he was recruited by a friend to join, and for the first year, was able to get his feet wet in exploring mechanical engineering as a possible future career path.

Teltscher says the program not only helped him explore robotics, but also taught him about leadership and team building skills that could help him at a later point in his future career.

“It means a lot to have someone I can relate to or a group of people I can relate to, or a common goal to work towards, even if it is just building robots. In my future career I hope to have bigger goals”

Teltscher is even taking a programming course currently at West Virginia University-Parkersburg, because the club opened his eyes to a passion for programming.

Instructor Jared Voldness teaches pre-engineering and computer science at the Wood County Technical Center. He and his colleague Amy Stewart, started the FIRST robotics team after the original Vex robotics team fell through. They waited until there seemed to be more interest before bringing back the Vex team again.

After Voldness wrote the grant and submitted it, they received $4500 that would provide enough funding to start up the Vex team again and buy new equipment since theirs is not up to date.

Voldness said he hopes the grant will also help with recruiting more students throughout Wood County to join their team. Some of the teams the club faces, have about 50 people. There are about 15 on the team currently. He said the small amount of students involved puts a lot of hard work on their shoulders. With more team members, it could make the work load easier for everyone, and also possibly getting a better product to show off at future competitions.

Voldness looks at the club as something to get students more recognition in something they wouldn’t normally be doing. He said in the past, students of his have received national scholarships for their robotics work.

“The goal of this club is to start using more STEM skills for students who probably wouldn’t have it otherwise,” Voldness said.

Voldness said one of the coolest projects they’ve done in the past year was they started making face masks and face shields to give out to the community.

Teltscher discussed another project the team is currently working on. It is an intake system for power cells that the robot would uptake and eventually shoot back out. He said they haven’t started yet on the shooter system, but the uptake system was the biggest project that he has undertaken so far, and he’s excited about how far along it has come.

Due to the pandemic, competitions became robotics at home according to Voldness. Basically your robot was competing against itself trying to accomplish different tasks. Teltscher misses enjoying watching other robots compete against each other, or complete their goals, or even run into things. It was very entertaining to watch.

Teltscher enjoys the friends that he has made through the club, whether that be traveling to competitions or hanging out on the weekends.

“I’m not on the football team, I’m not generally speaking a cool kid but this is my group of people. This is who I can really talk to, have conversations with about calculus or physics or what not and just really enjoy hanging out with people.”

