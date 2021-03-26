Advertisement

WVU-Parkersburg marketing and communications team win seven awards

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The marketing and communications team at West Virginia University at Parkersburg earns several awards in a national advertising competition.

Team members came away with seven awards in the 36th Annual Educational Advertising Awards competition.

They received three silver awards, three bronze and one merit.

Including one for “COVID response materials,” which was added this year.

It is the second consecutive year the team has been recognized.

School officials says it’s largely because of students’ hard work during the pandemic.

“Students have been able to do this even while they’ve been juggling the extra responsibilities of family life and the online learning. Which we had to shift to entirely, and yet our faculty and staff have been working so hard with the students that we’ve been able to have a solid college level experience for them even during the pandemic,” says WVU-Parkersburg president Chris Gilmer. “So, this would’ve been a great accomplishment at anytime. But it’s especially a great accomplishment for our students and our marketing team in the time of COVID.”

This year’s awards show featured over two thousand entries from more than one thousand schools across the country.

WVU-P won more awards than any other West Virginia school.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Suspect pleads guilty to September, 2019 death of Parkersburg woman
Jay Lewis is wanted on two felony charges. The Police Department cannot get in contact with him...
Police requesting public assistance in locating suspect on surveillance camera
File photo
Marietta eatery opening new location in Williamstown
Former southern Ohio sheriff gets 3 years prison for theft
File image
Two people injured in Athens County car wreck

Latest News

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ holding community meal Friday
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ holding community meal Friday
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lucas Miller
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lucas Miller
Marietta restaurant
WTAP News @ 6 - Restaurant opening new location at former Dutch Pantry
WTAP News @ 6 - Belpre Area Ministries selling blue lights to support law enforcement
WTAP News @ 6 - Belpre Area Ministries selling blue lights to support law enforcement