WVU-Parkersburg marketing and communications team win seven awards

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The marketing and communications team at West Virginia University at Parkersburg earns several awards in a national advertising competition.

Team members came away with seven awards in the 36th Annual Educational Advertising Awards competition.

They received three silver awards, three bronze and one merit.

Including one for “COVID response materials,” which was added this year.

It is the second consecutive year the team has been recognized.

School officials says it’s largely because of students’ hard work during the pandemic.

“Students have been able to do this even while they’ve been juggling the extra responsibilities of family life and the online learning. Which we had to shift to entirely, and yet our faculty and staff have been working so hard with the students that we’ve been able to have a solid college level experience for them even during the pandemic,” says WVU-Parkersburg president Chris Gilmer. “So, this would’ve been a great accomplishment at anytime. But it’s especially a great accomplishment for our students and our marketing team in the time of COVID.”

This year’s awards show featured over two thousand entries from more than one thousand schools across the country.

WVU-P won more awards than any other West Virginia school.

