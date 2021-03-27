3 additonal COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 27, 2021, there have been 2,418,229 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 140,316 total cases and 2,631 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, and a 63-year old male from Marion County. “With much respect and sorrow, we remember each of these West Virginians who have passed,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,520), Boone (1,731), Braxton (832), Brooke (2,058), Cabell (8,352), Calhoun (242), Clay (388), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,941), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,163), Greenbrier (2,484), Hampshire (1,601), Hancock (2,627), Hardy (1,379), Harrison (5,103), Jackson (1,762), Jefferson (3,952), Kanawha (12,912), Lewis (1,091), Lincoln (1,349), Logan (2,924), Marion (3,895), Marshall (3,163), Mason (1,856), McDowell (1,407), Mercer (4,366), Mineral (2,629), Mingo (2,284), Monongalia (8,587), Monroe (1,011), Morgan (1,001), Nicholas (1,364), Ohio (3,810), Pendleton (652), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,700), Putnam (4,497), Raleigh (5,377), Randolph (2,449), Ritchie (639), Roane (518), Summers (723), Taylor (1,143), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,769), Wayne (2,729), Webster (441), Wetzel (1,156), Wirt (368), Wood (7,404), Wyoming (1,807).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Doddridge, Jefferson, Lewis, Logan, Putnam, and Webster counties and Sunday in Doddridge, Nicholas, and Webster counties.

The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19.

Washington County has 4,952 COVID-19 cases, 196 hospitalizations, and 105 deaths to date. Marietta/Belpre Health Department and Washington County Health Department are currently monitoring 159 active cases. According to the Public Health Advisory Alert System, Washington County remains at Alert Level 3 (Red) with high incidence.

According to the Ohio Department of Health Vaccination Dashboard, 25.34% of Washington County residents and 26.67% of Ohioans received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 15.04% of Washington County residents and 15.09% of Ohioans received all CDC recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jennifer Offenberger, Associate VP, Service Excellence at Memorial Health System said, “The Memorial Health System COVID Clinic has new hours – they are available Monday, Wednesday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pike Street location in Marietta. We continue to offer vaccinations and will receive our first mass vaccinations this coming week. To learn more and to sign up for the vaccine, please visit mhsystem.org/coronavirus.”

Ohio University’s mobile vaccination clinic will be at the Cutler Community Center. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. or by calling 1-833-427-5634 (1-833-4-ASK-ODH).

https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/For more information, please visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov

