Coffee bean supplies are dropping in US

It could mean higher prices
The coffee bean deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that's made moving anything around the globe more difficult.
The coffee bean deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that's made moving anything around the globe more difficult.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Coffee bean stockpiles have sunk to a six-year low in the United States and that could soon hit java drinkers right in the cup.

The deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that’s made moving anything around the globe more difficult.

Brazil had a record crop this year when it comes to coffee beans, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting them from South America to the United States has become extremely difficult.

Even if the shipping container situation gets resolved, multiple analysts say they’re anticipating a global supply deficit which could lead to coffee chains increasing prices.

The coffee situation was already tight in the United States.

Bloomberg reports supplies of unroasted beans were down over 8% from a year ago in February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

