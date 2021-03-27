Grand Central Mall holds Hide & Peep egg

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Grand Central Mall held its annual Hide & Peep Egg Hunt Saturday Afternoon.

Hundreds of kids and their parents came to the mall to find plastic eggs filled with candy.

The hunt was divided into four different age groups for kids up to 8 years old. To help with social distancing, each group was limited to fifty children.

During the event, there was a selfie wall for pictures and each participating child was given a to-go, cute as a bunny craft bag.

One lucky kid from each age group also won a prize for finding the golden egg.

