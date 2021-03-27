Advertisement

New security cameras installed in Parkersburg parks

Councilwoman says the camera technology is "state of the art."
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - New security cameras have been installed at both Parkersburg City Park and Southwood Park.

It’s something Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl has been working towards for years. While cameras aren’t new to City Park, the three installed at Southwood are the park’s first.

This past year, both City Park and Southwood faced vandalism towards their Christmas displays. Additionally, Kuhl said Southwood’s seats of honor, meant to pay tribute to stand-out first-responders, were vandalized twice.

Kuhl said the parks weren’t unsafe before but they can always be made safer.

“We...the citizens I should say, put a lot of taxpayer dollars into our parks. That’s where the money comes from and they deserve better. They deserve whoever vandalizes gets caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The cameras are state of the art and the images it takes are very clear, according to Kuhl.

“This to me is a tremendous win for the city of Parkersburg, Southwood, and the citizens of southside,” she said.

