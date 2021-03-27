Washington County Fairgrounds hosting Craft and Vendor Show

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

After having to cancel their spaghetti dinner and auction in February, the Washington County Fair Board is putting on a Craft and Vendor Show at the fairgrounds.

“It was a dinner and an auction and we were just not comfortable having any type of event right now, you know bringing people in, and eating and things like that. We did do a gun raffle which helped out a little bit, but it wasn’t like what we normally do when we have a spaghetti dinner and fundraiser,” said Washington County Fair Board Treasurer Candy Nelson.

Nelson said over 70 vendors will be participating in the show, making the show much bigger than she originally expected. While some of the vendors are from the area, others are traveling hundreds of miles to come and show off their products.

Because of the pandemic, many of these vendors’ shows were canceled, and Nelson is excited to bring them in and help them earn money for their businesses while also fundraising for the fair Labor Day weekend. She said she has been getting about two to three vendors a day signing up to be apart of the event.

“We’ve just basically opened it up for anything, for everyone to come and sell whatever they are trying to sell,” Nelson said “You know, because they’ve had a bad year and they haven’t been able to sell any items, so I think a lot of people have a lot of stuff they want to get rid of.”

According to Nelson, around $30,000 was raised last year through the little events they were able to hold. A lot of the money that’s raised not only goes towards putting on the fair each year but also with other expenses that the fairgrounds have to pay.

“A lot of it is to buy things, like to fix roofs, to fix and buy tables, we do a lot with 4-H so we have to buy things for the kids and for the barn with the animals or on the grounds, and fix electric,” Nelson said. “You know our utilities, we have a lot of utilities here as well so we haven’t been able to rent our buildings and stuff like that like we normally do, so all that goes toward putting on the fair and paying our expenses.”

When it comes to planning for the upcoming fair this year, Nelson said it has been much easier planning and preparing for this year versus last year, simply because COVID-19 guidelines were changing rapidly with new information health officials were learning.

Nelson said she is excited to try something new and see where things go, as they have never hosted a Craft and Vendor Show at this size before.

The Craft and Vendor Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 10 at the fairground’s Livestock multi-purpose building to allow guests to stay socially distant, wearing masks, and allowing vendors to talk to customers about their products.

Admission is one dollar and concessions will be provided by the fair board.

Nelson encourages everyone to come out and support not only the vendors but to help support the fair board as well.

