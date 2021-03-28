3 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed Sunday in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 28, 2021, there have been 2,422,755 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 140,613 total cases and 2,634 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Putnam County, and a 71-year old female from Logan County.

“As many of us are ready for COVID-19 to go away, we must realize it is still spreading in our communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please continue prevention efforts to combat this horrible virus and join with me in extending our condolences to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,568), Boone (1,734), Braxton (833), Brooke (2,060), Cabell (8,359), Calhoun (242), Clay (388), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,953), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,163), Greenbrier (2,485), Hampshire (1,604), Hancock (2,627), Hardy (1,381), Harrison (5,115), Jackson (1,764), Jefferson (3,963), Kanawha (12,944), Lewis (1,093), Lincoln (1,351), Logan (2,930), Marion (3,896), Marshall (3,167), Mason (1,859), McDowell (1,407), Mercer (4,372), Mineral (2,632), Mingo (2,292), Monongalia (8,612), Monroe (1,011), Morgan (1,004), Nicholas (1,369), Ohio (3,813), Pendleton (659), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,701), Putnam (4,506), Raleigh (5,411), Randolph (2,449), Ritchie (639), Roane (520), Summers (723), Taylor (1,143), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,770), Wayne (2,737), Webster (441), Wetzel (1,158), Wirt (368), Wood (7,422), Wyoming (1,814).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Washington County Health Department announces several notices of cancellations of vaccine appointments were sent to residents.

Spokeswoman Sherry Ellem says these notices were sent in error.

The health department advises people who received the notices to please attend your vaccination appointment as previously scheduled with the Washington County Health Department.

