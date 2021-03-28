Car crashes into Mel’s Diamond House

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car crashed into Mel’s Diamond House Saturday evening.

Only one car was involved in the accident but it was enough to cause damage. An official on the scene reported that it’s believed mechanical issues caused the accident. No alcohol nor drugs were involved and no injuries resulted.

Law enforcement was called to the scene around 8:30 P.M., according to an official.

