Low-cost vet clinics to be held in Marietta

By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Owning a pet can be an expensive endeavor but there are ways to ease that burden. One is low-cost veterinary clinics.

Tractor Supply Company in Marietta will be hosting low-cost veterinary clinics over the coming weekends. They provide services such as vaccinations, heart worm and tick-borne disease tests, deworming, and more.

This was Christina Dotson’s second time coming to these clinics. For Dotson, efficiency is the clinic’s big appeal.

She said, “Well it’s very cost efficient. It’s something we can just do in the middle of the day - usually on the weekends, so we’re able work-wise to get to these.”

Other clinics will be from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. on April 3rd and 17th and May 1st and 15th.

No need to schedule an appointment in advance. You sign up when you get there.

