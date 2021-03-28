PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After much deliberation, the Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival has been canceled for 2021.

The event was held virtually last year and had hopes of it being in-person this year.

According to a post on the homepage of their website...

“We had been optimistic for a bigger than ever festival in 2021; however, with the continued public health concerns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and much uncertainty remaining, the time left is too short for us to produce an event of this magnitude with the scale and quality and safety it requires.”

“This past year has brought hardships to many in the festival community - the entire Mid-Ohio Valley, and our vendors, performers, volunteers, and guests, so it is with heavy hearts that we, unfortunately, have to announce that we will not be hosting our 3-day in-person event this year.”

“We continue to look forward to the return of large festivals and gatherings with live music, food, and fun. Until then, we are brainstorming new ideas for ways we can continue to support the arts and culture for all of us, with the breadth of diversity in this community, to bring brightness to 2021. Please watch our MOVMCF Facebook page, as plans are in the works for an early September concert in conjunction with Artsbridge.”

There is no word yet on if the event will be held virtually.

